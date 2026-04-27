Shawn Michaels Explains Why The Undertaker Is Missing From WWE LFG Season 3

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are out for Season 3 of WWE Legends & Future Greats, with Kevin Owens and Natalya stepping in as coaches.

On the premiere, Shawn Michaels hinted that Undertaker’s growing role with Lucha Libre AAA played a part in his absence. The show continues to follow Performance Center prospects chasing spots in NXT and eventually the main roster.

Undertaker had led the first two seasons, guiding talents like Shiloh Hill and Tyra Mae Steele. Hill made it to NXT in late 2025, while Steele was among the recent WWE releases.

Owens jumped at the coaching opportunity while sidelined, admitting he was “losing his mind” being away from the ring. He had been scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania before neck surgery forced him out, with a second procedure following in July. Although he was seen training at the Performance Center late last year, there is still no word on when he will return to action.

Meanwhile, Undertaker has become heavily involved in Lucha Libre AAA since WWE acquired the promotion in 2025, contributing to booking, talent development, and creative.

Michaels also confirmed a format tweak this season, with standout LFG competitors now able to move directly into NXT, smoothing the path to the main roster.