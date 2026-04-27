Kairi Sane Release Sparks Backstage Frustration In WWE



Kairi Sane’s WWE exit has reportedly caused a strong reaction behind the scenes, with many caught off guard by the timing of her release while she was still tied into an ongoing storyline.

Reports indicate there was widespread surprise within WWE, particularly because Sane was involved in the developing angle alongside Asuka and IYO SKY. Cutting her before the storyline could reach any real conclusion has led to frustration internally, with some questioning the decision given her active role on television.

Sane later shared a message with fans following the announcement, writing, “I’m truly grateful to have people like you by my side. Thank you for always being with me. I’ll set sail in my own time. Until then, I love you.”

The news quickly sparked a reaction online, as fans rallied behind her with the hashtag WeWantKairi gaining traction across social media platforms. Even WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond briefly commented on the situation before removing her post.

This marked Sane’s second stint with WWE after returning in 2023. During that run, she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice alongside Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors. Her departure was one of several cuts made on April 24 following WrestleMania 42.