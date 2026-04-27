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WWE Roster Cuts Driven By Internal Decisions Not TKO

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 27, 2026
WWE Roster Cuts Driven By Internal Decisions Not TKO


WWE’s latest wave of roster cuts following WrestleMania 42 was led internally, with Paul Levesque and Nick Khan identified as the key figures behind the decisions, rather than parent company TKO Group Holdings.

According to reports, Levesque, Khan, and WWE’s talent relations team handled the process, with sources indicating the cuts were largely made to create space for incoming talent. Another factor discussed was the possibility of WWE SmackDown reverting back to a two hour format in the coming weeks, which could reduce the need for a larger roster.

The main roster departures were extensive, including the full Wyatt Sicks group alongside Alba Fyre, Zoey Stark, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Apollo Crews, the Motor City Machine Guns, Kairi Sane, and Santos Escobar.

Cuts also hit NXT, with names such as Dante Chen, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Andre Chase, Chris Island, Tyra Mae Steele, Sirena Linton, Trill London, Malik Blade, Luca Crusifino, and Carlee Bright all released.

In total, 25 wrestlers were let go on April 24, as WWE continues reshaping its roster, with new signings at the Performance Center expected to be revealed soon.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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