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AEW Talent Reportedly Unenthusiastic About Aleister Black Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 27, 2026
AEW Talent Reportedly Unenthusiastic About Aleister Black Return

Aleister Black’s departure from WWE has not sparked any real momentum toward a return to All Elite Wrestling, with indications that the idea is not gaining support behind the scenes.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the general feeling within All Elite Wrestling is far from enthusiastic when it comes to bringing Black back into the fold.

“From what I have heard, and you may have heard differently, the idea of Aleister Black and AEW was not fondly thought out by the people I spoke with there. Now, I did not speak to Tony Khan. Andrade was mixed. I know people there that were not high on Andrade at all and others who were. Black, from what I gathered, pretty negative. There were even people who publicly said that. That they were negative on Black,” Meltzer said.

That sentiment has also been echoed publicly. Shawn Dean, who works both as an in-ring talent and Extras Coordinator, responded bluntly to speculation about a possible House of Black reunion, replying with a simple “No.”

Black previously competed in AEW from 2021 through early 2025, where he initially feuded with Cody Rhodes before forming the House of Black alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Toward the end of that run, reports suggested there were concerns internally regarding his willingness to take losses and recurring injury claims, as well as a strained relationship with Tony Khan.

After returning to WWE on the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41, Black’s latest run came to an end on April 24, when he was released alongside Zelina Vega and several other names.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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