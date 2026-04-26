Nikki Cross Reflects On Wyatt Sicks Journey And WWE Exit

Nikki Cross has shared an emotional message reflecting on her time as part of the Wyatt Sicks following her WWE departure.

Cross portrayed the live-action version of Abby the Witch, inspired by Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse character, during the group’s run. Taking to social media on Sunday, she opened up about how much the experience meant to her and the bond she shared with both her fellow members and fans.

“Wyatts. Abby. It was the honour of a lifetime. Forever I will hold onto you. Our raggedy torn dirty white bloodstained dress and the cracked mask that showed off the scars but never broken.

Fireflies. I love you beyond measure. Thank you for lighting the way ✨ Being with you all in Las Vegas last week was fate.

Il never forget entrances at the Clash of the Castle in Paris , Australia, Poland, Germany, or any arena which would light up in the most beautiful way. 💫

Every night we performed for you all, it felt like Bray and Brodie were there, their hands on our shoulders.

Thank you to the Windham family ❤️

Thank you to the Huber Family.

❤️

When backstage people would refer to us as the ‘Wyatts’,

I would feel so much pride and I always will.

Jason and Mandy – we couldn’t have done it without you guys ❤️ Lexi , your tribute at mania was beautiful and forever connected ⭕️

To my family, the boys: the Wyatt Sicks. To Bo. To Dexter. To Rowan. To Gacy. ❤️

To Bray. To Brodie Lee. 🕊️

I’m struggling to find the right words to talk about our journey. In time I will, so please allow me to share photos which capture the words I don’t have currently. Please know that I love you all.

Abby the Witch. Wyatt Sicks. Fireflies.

⭕️

I will treasure you always.

I felt it all with you ❤️”

Cross was part of the recent wave of WWE roster cuts that followed WrestleMania 42, alongside fellow Wyatt Sicks members Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Bo Dallas, and Erick Rowan, effectively bringing an end to the faction.

She originally signed with WWE in 2016, debuting in NXT as part of the Sanity faction. Cross later moved to the main roster in 2018, where she found success in the women’s tag team division alongside Alexa Bliss. She also held the Raw Women’s Championship and captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021. After evolving through multiple character changes, she returned in 2024 as part of the Wyatt Sicks, closing out her WWE run with one of the most unique roles of her career.