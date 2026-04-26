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WWE SmackDown Reportedly Set To Drop Back To Two Hour Format Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2026
WWE SmackDown Reportedly Set To Drop Back To Two Hour Format Soon

WWE SmackDown’s expanded three-hour runtime may not be sticking around for long, as new reports suggest a return to the traditional format could be just weeks away.

According to Bodyslam.net, internal discussions point toward SmackDown scaling back to its standard two-hour broadcast in the near future. While there is no confirmed date yet, the expectation is that the change could happen fairly soon.

“Sources indicate to Bodyslam that SmackDown will be leaving the 3 hour format and going back to 2 hours in a few weeks.”

This lines up with earlier speculation that the longer format was never meant to be permanent. Bryan Alvarez previously addressed the situation on The Bryan and Vinny Show, suggesting the extra hour could follow a similar pattern to last year.

“This was the first three-hour SmackDown, and they had a comment on the show, and I didn’t write it down, but the way they said it made me think that this is an annual temporary thing,” Alvarez said. “Last year, of course, SmackDown was three hours for about the first half of the year, and then it went back to two hours.”

Alvarez also noted that when WWE confirmed the three-hour format would return in early 2026, there was already an expectation behind the scenes that it would again be a short-term adjustment.

“I was told, when the announcement was made that they were going back to three hours in January, that it probably was going to be the same thing this year where it would be a three-hour show for the first half or whatever.”

For now, SmackDown continues to air with the extended runtime, but if these reports hold true, fans may soon see the blue brand revert to its usual two-hour structure.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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