Paul Heyman Responds To Lil Yachty’s Growing Role On WWE Television

Lil Yachty looks set to remain part of WWE programming following his latest appearance on SmackDown, where he made it clear his involvement is not ending anytime soon.

During the April 24, 2026 episode, the rapper addressed the crowd alongside Trick Williams and acknowledged that while many celebrity appearances typically wrap up after WrestleMania season, his situation is different.

“I can’t help but acknowledge the elephant in the room. We have passed the celebrity Road to WrestleMania promo tour, and I’m still here. So what it means is, I’m here to stick it and stay!”

His continued presence has sparked conversation, and Paul Heyman weighed in on social media, offering strong support for Yachty’s role within the company.

“We are living during a moment in time where the celebrity involvement in @WWE has become quite controversial. @lilyachty’s respect for WWE, the talent – history – and culture, along with the fan base, is undeniable. He’s a credit to the concept of ‘crossover into our business.'”

With backing from a major figure like Heyman and an on screen alliance with Trick Williams, Yachty’s WWE run appears to be more than just a short term crossover.