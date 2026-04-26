Triple H Facing Mounting Pressure Behind WWE Creative Role

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about the reality behind the role of running WWE, explaining that the position comes with constant pressure and scrutiny. While fans often focus on what appears on screen, the expectations behind the scenes are far heavier than many realize.

After breaking down the demands of the job Triple H (Paul Levesque) is currently doing for WWE, Meltzer spoke candidly about the day to day strain that comes with leading WWE creative.

"Yeah, yeah, it's a giant issue. He's, he's, you know, I mean, I, you know, I mean, everyone's different, and I think he needs it, you know, or right now in his life, he needs it. I think it's super hard. I know that it's got to be stressful."

That stress becomes even more significant when factoring in Triple H’s past health concerns, including serious heart issues. Meltzer pointed directly to the physical toll the role can take.

"The job itself is incredibly stressful. He has had heart issues."

Despite that, stepping away has never seemed like a real option. Meltzer explained that Triple H’s connection to the wrestling business runs deep, making it difficult for him to walk away regardless of financial security or personal responsibilities.

"It was kind of like the idea was just like, he's rich beyond belief. He doesn't, you know, he's got a bad heart. He's got kids, you know, I mean, it was almost like, why would he want to do it? But in fact, he did want to do it, you know, because it's, it's in his blood, you know, without a doubt, it's in his blood deep."

Meltzer also highlighted how Triple H is viewed internally, noting the strong respect he has earned from much of the locker room, especially talent who came through NXT under his guidance.

"He has a lot of respect among most of the talent, especially the ones who came through NXT who think he's like, they're, you know, they're Vince McMahon, their father figure, you know, without the Vince McMahon baggage."

Even with that respect, the reality of managing a large roster filled with ambition inevitably brings challenges. Balancing expectations, opportunities, and egos continues to add another layer of pressure to an already demanding position.

"Even though there's, you know, always going to be issues when you have a roster of many, many people, some of whom are being used well, that might be happy but think that they could be used better… and then others who are sure they're better than their spot."