Wyatt Six Doubts Emerged Almost Immediately Despite Strong WWE Push

Cracks in the Wyatt Six experiment may have shown up almost immediately after their debut, despite the group receiving a strong creative push.

The faction was given heavy production support and multiple chances to connect, but the momentum never quite matched expectations. While the presentation suggested WWE was fully behind the act, there were already doubts internally about whether it could last.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that skepticism existed from the very beginning.

“They pushed it first. People who I know there were from day one saying this isn't going to work.”

Early reactions were also part of the discussion, with many expecting the emotional connection to Bray Wyatt to generate a strong launch. There was an initial spike, but it faded quicker than anticipated.

“I, from day one thought very short term, I thought it would actually be. I thought it would be a kind of big pop because of Bray Wyatt nostalgia very early on. And it didn't even then, you know, maybe, I mean, obviously the first two, three weeks, it was big, but it was very quick where I thought like this is, this is not going to be what they were wanting it to be.”

Even with continued TV time and a late push that included championship success, the group never found consistent direction.

“And then it was just kind of there for months. And you know, they even gave me the tag team titles recently, which surprised me.”

For some, the ceiling became clear within weeks.

“But yeah, I mean, felt like something with a. It felt like something especially about four weeks in. It felt to me like something with a short shelf life. I'm not, I'm not shocked by this at all.”

With recent roster shakeups impacting members of the Wyatt Six, the situation now looks like a concept that carried emotional weight but struggled to sustain long term momentum.