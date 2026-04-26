WWE LFG Season 3 Brings Format Change And New Coaches

WWE LFG is gearing up for its return with a brand new season, and this time the series is introducing a fresh twist as a new class of hopefuls battle for a pathway to NXT.

After previously airing two seasons on A&E, the competition show returns for Season 3 beginning Sunday, April 26. The concept remains familiar, with emerging talent competing for an NXT contract while receiving guidance from established names. Both prior seasons delivered 15 episodes, with the second run wrapping up in October 2025.

This time around, the biggest change comes in the coaching lineup. The earlier format relied solely on retired legends, but Season 3 blends past and present by bringing active WWE Superstars into the mix. Kevin Owens and Natalya step in alongside Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley, creating a mix of experience and current locker room perspective.

Owens is set to appear while recovering from neck surgery, allowing him to remain involved by mentoring the next generation. Natalya also brings an active competitor’s viewpoint, offering insight into what it takes to succeed inside today’s WWE environment.

Season 3 premieres on April 26 and will roll out weekly episodes on A&E. Viewers can also catch the show through the A&E app and via aetv.com.

Season 3 Coaches

• Booker T

• Bubba Ray Dudley

• Kevin Owens

• Natalya

Season 3 Contestants

• Zena Sterling

• Chris Island

• Tristan Angels

• Bayley Humphrey

• Romeo Moreno

• Sirena Linton

• Kendal Grey

• Braxton Cole

• Carlee Bright

• Harlem Lewis

• Harley Riggins

• Masyn Holiday

• PJ Vasa

• Trill London

• Chantel Monroe

• Drake Morreaux

• Jax Presley

• Nikkita Lyons

• Elijah Holyfield

• Elio LeFleur

• Keanu Carver

• Layla Diggs

• Shady Elnahas

• Kam Hendrix

• Tate Wilder

• Dorian Van Dux

• Kali Armstrong