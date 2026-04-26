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Brooke Hogan Slams Hulk Hogan Documentary For Missing Major Truths

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2026
Brooke Hogan Slams Hulk Hogan Documentary For Missing Major Truths

Brooke Hogan has opened up with strong criticism over how her father, Hulk Hogan, was portrayed in a recent Netflix documentary, suggesting the project barely scratched the surface of the real story.

Speaking during an appearance on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke reflected on the documentary’s presentation. While she acknowledged that it highlighted major milestones from Hogan’s wrestling career, she questioned how accurate and complete the overall narrative really was.

She didn’t hold back when discussing what she felt was missing. “[It] captured every single moment of his career… it was definitely a showcase piece,” she said, before adding, “in my opinion it was missing about 98% of critical real life factual information.”

Brooke went on to explain that the version shown on screen did not line up with what she experienced firsthand. “I feel like I was living in an alternate universe… I didn’t realize this is how it went down,” she said, pointing out that several important personal elements were “glossed over.”

She also took issue with how certain well known controversies were presented, suggesting they were framed as revelations rather than long known issues. “They acted like everything… was news to everybody,” she said. “We knew about steroids and we knew about drugs… but there were many key things that tie in.”

Her comments add more fuel to the ongoing conversation surrounding the documentary’s portrayal of Hogan’s life, both inside and outside the ring. Brooke herself was notably absent from the film aside from archival audio, despite playing a major role in the Hogan family’s public story over the years.

Her perspective underlines a wider point about the difference between a polished production and lived reality, raising questions about how much of the full story actually made it onto the screen.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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