Seth Rollins Returns To AAW For Emotional Berwyn Farewell

Seth Rollins made an unexpected appearance for AAW Wrestling, stepping back into the promotion for the first time in over 15 years during a historic weekend at the Berwyn Eagles Club.

The venue is hosting its final wrestling events, bringing an emotional close to a building that played a major role in the independent scene. Rollins shares deep roots with both AAW and the Berwyn Eagles Club, where he competed regularly between 2005 and 2010. During that run, he wrestled 36 matches and established himself as one of the company’s standout names. His previous final appearance at the venue came in 2010 at Defining Moment, teaming alongside Jimmy Jacobs.

Across his time in AAW, Rollins captured the Heavyweight Championship twice and also held Tag Team gold on two occasions, cementing his legacy within the promotion.

Appearing under his former ring name Tyler Black, Rollins opened the Crush and Destroy event to a thunderous reaction. His WWE entrance music hit first, but the crowd quickly shifted to chants of Tyler Black, embracing the throwback moment and acknowledging his origins.

The night carried added weight as the Berwyn Eagles Club prepares to move away from hosting wrestling events. The decision follows a staged stabbing angle earlier this year that led to issues surrounding future shows, even though the venue itself retains its operating license.

Rollins addressed the crowd with clear emotion, explaining that he could not miss the chance to be part of such a meaningful send off. He spoke about his passion for wrestling and credited venues like Berwyn as foundational to his journey, referring to it as his home.

He also highlighted his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, noting that several of his students were featured on the card, creating a full circle moment as he helped spotlight the next generation.

Reflecting on his career, Rollins expressed gratitude to fans who have supported him from small venues to global stages. He emphasized that his dream was never just about reaching the top, but about performing in front of dedicated audiences like those who filled Berwyn over the years. He also paid tribute to AAW promoter Danny Daniels, recognizing him as a key figure in shaping his early career.