UK Wrestling Fan Missing After WrestleMania 42 Weekend In Las Vegas

Concern is growing after a UK wrestling fan failed to return home following WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marc Izard, who travelled from the UK to attend the festivities, has been reported missing. A public alert has been issued as efforts continue to determine his whereabouts after the major WWE weekend.

The situation gained wider attention when Natalya Neidhart shared the appeal on social media. The WWE veteran provided further context, noting that Izard’s last confirmed sighting came on April 17, 2026, after leaving the arena following SmackDown. She also referenced a photo taken with him during her fan signing the day before.

“A member of our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is currently missing after WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. His last known sighting was leaving the arena after SmackDown on April 17, his last photo taken was with me at my signing. Marc traveled from the UK and has not made it home or been in contact since. If you have any information at all, please reach out to the email listed in the poster as well as the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Let’s come together and help bring Marc home safely.”

Izard was reportedly seen leaving the T-Mobile Arena using a walking stick following the April 17 edition of SmackDown.

Fans and members of the wrestling community are being urged to share any relevant information. Anyone who may have details is asked to contact the email listed in the missing person notice.