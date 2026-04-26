Samoa Joe And Hook Reveal New Member Of The Opps On AEW Collision

A fresh addition to The Opps has now been confirmed.

During Collision, Samoa Joe caught up with Hook after making his return and questioned what had been happening in his absence. Hook explained that he had been scouting potential new recruits for the group. That conversation was interrupted by Anthony Bowens, who stepped in to ask directly whether he had secured a spot.

Joe initially shut the door, stating there were no open positions in The Opps. Moments later, however, he revealed that a decision had already been made regarding their newest member. Hook then told Bowens that he had proven himself, officially bringing him into the faction.

Joe had just returned to action on Wednesday, picking up a quick victory over Cody Chhun in under three minutes. After The Opps dropped the Trios titles in January, AEW confirmed that Joe was not medically cleared to compete, with reports later indicating he had entered concussion protocol.

While Joe was sidelined, Hook took on the responsibility of recruiting new talent into the group. Bowens emerged as a possible addition during that period, despite recently being seen teaming with former partner Max Caster. Hook appeared hesitant to make a final call on Bowens until Joe was back, with that decision now made official.