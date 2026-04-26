Kendal Grey Reveals Backstage Reaction To Scary NXT Table Spot

Kendal Grey has opened up about the tense backstage atmosphere following the dangerous table spot that closed out this week’s episode of WWE NXT, shedding light on how those behind the curtain reacted in real time.

During the final moments of Tuesday’s show, Zaria sent Sol Ruca crashing from a high perch, with Ruca falling through stacked tables below in a moment that immediately raised concern.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Grey revealed that the reaction backstage was one of shock and uncertainty as the situation unfolded.

“Honestly, back there, we were all watching. We were speechless. Like, we were just mouth wide open, speechless. We didn’t know how to react in that moment.

And then when she came back, I mean, she’s awesome. She’s amazing at what she does. She comes back,she has a towel on her head and she’s like, ‘Heck yeah.’ She’s smiling, she’s awesome.

But definitely a scary moment for all of us and just like concern for her and obviously that could be really bad and it was bad, but it could always be worse. So, knowing that she came back with a positive mind and smiling and stuff was a good reassuring moment because all of us definitely were scared.”

Despite the frightening nature of the fall, Ruca reportedly returned backstage in good spirits, helping ease fears among the roster.

After the show, Ruca shared an image that appeared to show staples in her head following the incident. Further details later emerged confirming the extent of the injury, with it being noted that she required eight staples after the impact during the match with Zaria.

The moment has quickly become one of the most talked about segments from this week’s NXT, with fans and talent alike reacting to the risks involved and the resilience shown in its aftermath.