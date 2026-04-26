AAA Set To Unveil New General Manager In May 2026



AAA has confirmed that a major shakeup is on the way, with a brand new general manager set to be unveiled in May 2026.

The storyline began on the April 18 edition of AAA on FOX, when Dorian Roldan approached Marisela Pena Roldan with a proposal to take over the role himself. Rather than making an immediate decision, she chose to hold off, making it clear she needed time to consider what direction the promotion should take.

That uncertainty carried into the April 25 broadcast, where it was officially announced that a search would begin for a new general manager. Marisela Pena Roldan stated she would be evaluating potential candidates in the coming weeks before making a final call.

The big reveal is now set for Saturday, May 23, 2026, during AAA’s event in Mexico City. According to Pena Roldan, the decision will mark a turning point for the company, with significant changes expected once the new authority figure is introduced.