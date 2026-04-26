Apollo Crews Breaks Silence Following WWE Release After 11 Years

Apollo Crews has addressed his exit from WWE, sharing a heartfelt message after more than a decade with the company.

Crews was among several talents released as part of WWE’s post WrestleMania 42 roster changes announced on Friday, bringing an end to an 11 year run with the promotion.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Crews reflected on his journey and expressed gratitude for his time in WWE.

“Thank you, @wwe, for eleven incredible years. Wow. Eleven years. What an incredible journey. I feel blessed to have had a career in WWE that lasted that long. Thanks to everyone who sent me messages or texts. Even if I didn’t reply, just know I’m grateful.

Throughout my career, I was fortunate to suffer only one serious injury that sidelined me for a significant amount of time. I’ve been lucky to experience many amazing moments during my time with WWE. It’s been a fun ride, and I appreciate everyone who supported me along the way. To everyone I shared the ring with… thank you.

All things come to an end. This is my time.“

The post drew responses from several WWE stars, including Natalya and Nikki Cross.

Natalya commented, “I’m very excited to see what’s next for you, knowing the person you are and that you have the most amazing attitude of anyone I know. I’m very proud to call you a true friend.”

Cross added, “dude, you are the best! I will miss our chats about school and life. You always brought such positive vibes ✨ Can’t wait to see what’s next on your journey. Love to you and your family. 👊🏻”

Before joining WWE in 2014, Crews competed under the name Uhaa Nation, making a name for himself in promotions such as Dragon Gate and EVOLVE.

His final appearance came in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. During his time in WWE, Crews captured both the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship once each.