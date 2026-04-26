Opening Segment And Two Bouts Confirmed For WWE Raw

WWE Raw is set for a stacked night in Laredo, Texas, with Adam Pearce revealing a packed lineup for the post WrestleMania episode. The spotlight is firmly on Roman Reigns, who is scheduled to respond to Jacob Fatu’s challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash.

Pearce confirmed the announcement, stating, “I can confirm the OTC Roman Reigns will make his decision about Jacob Fatu’s challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash.”

The show will open with Seth Rollins, setting the tone early, while Joe Hendry is preparing for his first Raw concert since officially joining the red brand. Becky Lynch is also slated to appear as part of the night’s lineup.

In-ring action will include Penta going one on one with Rusev, while a tag team bout will see Bayley team up with Lyra Valkyria against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who will be accompanied by Liv Morgan.

Here is the full lineup for Monday’s Raw on April 27 at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas