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Dexter Lumis Breaks Silence After WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2026
Dexter Lumis Breaks Silence After WWE Release

Dexter Lumis has spoken out for the first time since his WWE departure, sharing a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey, his teammates, and the fans who supported him.

The former WWE star was included in the latest wave of roster cuts announced ahead of the April 24 episode of SmackDown, with several members of the Wyatt Sicks faction also exiting the company. Not long after the news became public, Lumis posted a message on Instagram addressing the situation.

“Won’t make this too sappy, but I love each and every member of this group. The task we took on together was truly monumental. I won’t look back with any regrets. Thank you to anyone who ever worked with me and us. The WWE locker room is filled with amazing talent,” Lumis shared.

He also took time to acknowledge the connection the group felt to Bray Wyatt, and the responsibility of continuing that legacy during their run.

“To the fans of Wyatt Sicks, we truly felt Bray’s presence each and every time we made our entrance. I would like to think most of you did too,” Lumis added.

Lumis wrapped up his message with a quote from CM Punk: “If your dreams don’t scare the shit out of you, you need bigger dreams.”

Originally signing with WWE in 2019, Lumis was released in 2022 before making a return later that same year. He remained part of the roster until his latest exit in 2026. During his time with the company, he captured tag team gold alongside Joe Gacy and became a key figure in the Wyatt Sicks, working alongside Uncle Howdy and others as the group honored the legacy of Bray Wyatt following his passing in August 2023.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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