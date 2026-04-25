Full List Of WWE Releases - Aleister Black Zelina Vega Kairi Sane MCMG And Wyatt Sicks

WWE made sweeping roster changes on Friday, April 24, 2026, with around 25 talents departing the company in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 42. The cuts impacted multiple levels of the roster, including main roster names, NXT talent, and developmental prospects, with the entire Wyatt Sicks faction among those affected. It is believed that some exits may be due to contracts running out rather than outright releases, though WWE has yet to publicly address the situation.

A wide range of established and rising names were included in the shake up.

Main roster departures featured several recognizable figures. Aleister Black saw his second WWE stint come to an end after returning in 2025 following his time in AEW. Despite being positioned in a program with Damian Priest, his run never quite found its footing. Zelina Vega also exited, closing another chapter in a lengthy WWE career that included championship success and a prominent presence on SmackDown both as a competitor and manager.

Kairi Sane was another notable name, ending her second run with the company after returning in late 2023. During that stretch, she reunited with Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors and added another Women’s Tag Team Title reign to her resume, though her latest storyline did not carry through to WrestleMania. The Motor City Machine Guns pairing of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were also let go despite making an immediate impact when they debuted and captured tag team gold early in their run.

Santos Escobar’s exit comes as a surprise given he had reportedly agreed to a new deal in 2025, though injuries limited his recent appearances. Apollo Crews also departs after a long tenure filled with championship wins but limited recent direction creatively.

One of the biggest talking points from the cuts is the complete disbanding of the Wyatt Sicks faction. The group, which formed in 2024 as a tribute to Bray Wyatt, saw all five members released. Bo Dallas, portraying Uncle Howdy, led the group, alongside Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, who held tag team gold during their run. Erick Rowan brought continuity from the original Wyatt Family, while Nikki Cross rounded out the group. Their story came to an abrupt end just days after their final televised match.

Elsewhere, Zoey Stark was released despite recently being cleared from a long term injury, while Alba Fyre also exited after her involvement with Chelsea Green’s faction stalled due to injuries within the group.

NXT departures included Andre Chase, who had recently revived Chase U before confirming his exit, and Dante Chen, who quietly wrapped up a five year run with the brand.

Several names from WWE’s developmental system were also part of the cuts, including Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe of High Ryze, Luca Crusifino, Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele, Malik Blade, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, Trill London, and Francois Prinsloo.

In terms of next steps, standard WWE non compete clauses apply in most cases. Main roster talent are typically subject to 90 day restrictions, while NXT talent generally have 30 day clauses. However, individuals whose deals expired outright may be free to sign elsewhere immediately.

The full scope of WWE’s long term plans following these releases remains to be seen, but the scale of the changes signals a significant roster reset coming out of WrestleMania season.