AEW Files Trademark For Royal Redemption As New Concept Emerges

AEW appears to be laying the groundwork for something new, as the company has officially filed a trademark for “Royal Redemption,” hinting at a possible expansion of its pay-per-view and match concept lineup.

The filing was submitted on April 24, 2026, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under serial number 99785754 and is currently pending review. The application outlines a wide range of uses, including “entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests, live professional wrestling performances, production of professional wrestling programs and events, and production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”

This move comes shortly after AEW secured the “AEW Redemption” trademark. During a recent episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Andrew Zarian noted that AEW Redemption is expected to debut as a new pay-per-view event sometime in 2026. If that plan moves forward, Royal Redemption could end up being a featured stipulation tied to that show rather than a standalone event, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

Given the name, comparisons to WWE’s Royal Rumble are inevitable, and fans have already begun speculating about what kind of match Royal Redemption could represent. AEW has typically gone out of its way to avoid mirroring WWE’s signature concepts too closely, instead introducing its own variations. Matches like the Casino Gauntlet, which follows a sudden death format where the first pinfall or submission wins, and the Blackjack Battle Royal, which begins with all competitors at ringside before eliminations occur over the top rope, are examples of that approach.

The company has also tweaked its existing formats over time. The Casino Gauntlet Match was adjusted last year to further separate it from WWE’s Money in the Bank concept, requiring winners to provide one week’s notice before cashing in a title opportunity rather than doing so at any moment.

As of now, AEW has not publicly revealed how Royal Redemption will be used, leaving its purpose open to interpretation as the trademark process continues.