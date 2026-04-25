Jim Ross Criticizes WWE Hall Of Fame Treatment Of Sycho Sid

Jim Ross has weighed in on the WWE Hall of Fame induction of Sycho Sid, making it clear he believes the late star should have been honored in a much bigger way.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross addressed the backlash from Sid’s son, Gunner Eudy, who publicly voiced frustration over how the induction was handled, including the absence of family members on stage and a lack of merchandise tied to the moment.

Ross didn’t hold back when asked if he understood Gunner’s reaction.

“Sure, absolutely. If my daddy was going into the Hall of Fame, I’d want him to have the biggest presentation that they could assemble, that they could create, that they could produce. Based on previous years criteria by a variety of talents, Sid was overqualified to go into the Hall of Fame. As far as the legacy wing, I think that’s a joke. It’s just one way to get somebody either a payday or some recognition. I understand that, God Almighty. But a guy that’s headlined WrestleMania a couple of times and was a multiple time champion, he deserves to be in the regular Hall of Fame. He was a pain in the ass sometimes, no doubt about it. He was moody. He had a lot of pride. Some who worked with him closely may say he had too much pride because he could become a pain in the ass to work with. But does that mean he didn’t deserve to be in the regular Hall of Fame? No. He should have been in the regular Hall of Fame,” Ross said.

Sid Eudy passed away in August 2024, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most physically imposing stars of his era. A two-time WWF Champion and two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Sid headlined WrestleMania VIII against Hulk Hogan and WrestleMania XIII against The Undertaker, cementing his place in wrestling history.