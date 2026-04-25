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Alexa Bliss Sends Emotional Message To Nikki Cross After WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2026
Alexa Bliss Sends Emotional Message To Nikki Cross After WWE Release

Alexa Bliss has shared an emotional message following the release of her longtime tag team partner Nikki Cross as part of WWE’s latest roster cuts after WrestleMania 42.

Cross, who had recently been aligned with The Wyatt Sicks faction, was among several names let go on Friday, bringing an abrupt end to her latest run with the company.

Taking to social media, Bliss reflected on their time together and the bond they built both on and off screen.

“Bliss cross forever 🖤 thank you @WWENikkiCross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix’s backstage bestie 🖤 love you Nikki – can’t wait to see what’s next”

Bliss also acknowledged the rest of the group Cross had been part of in recent months, keeping her message brief but appreciative.

“Thank you Wyatt Sicks ⭕️🖤”

Bliss and Cross formed one of the more unique duos in the women’s division, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions. Their first reign began in August 2019 when they won a chaotic fatal four way match on Raw, overcoming The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and The Kabuki Warriors.

They would drop the titles later that year inside Hell in a Cell to The Kabuki Warriors, but managed to reclaim the gold at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Their second run came to an end a couple of months later when Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated them on SmackDown.

Despite the ups and downs, the chemistry between Bliss and Cross made them a memorable pairing, and Bliss’ latest message shows that connection still remains strong even after Cross’ departure.

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