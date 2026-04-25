Kairi Sane Reflects On WWE Exit With Heartfelt Farewell

Kairi Sane has broken her silence following her WWE release.

The former champion was among the names confirmed as part of WWE’s post WrestleMania 42 roster cuts on Friday, bringing an end to her second run with the company.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Sane shared an emotional message with fans as she reflected on her journey and what comes next.

“I’m truly grateful to have people like you by my side.

Thank you for always being with me.

I’ll set sail… in my own time ⛵️

Until then…

I love you ❤️“

Her post quickly drew responses from those closest to her in WWE, including longtime tag team partner Asuka, who made it clear their bond remains strong.

“No matter what, I’ll always be in your corner, Kairi. I’ll never leave you feeling alone. 🤡”

Bayley also reacted, showing appreciation for their time working together.

“I’m having a hard time finding words for this one. I love you and it was an honor to tell stories with you. #KAIRIMFNSANE”

Sane’s departure closes the chapter on her second stint with WWE, which began with her return at Crown Jewel in November 2023. Prior to that, she spent several years with the company after first signing in 2017, becoming one of the standout performers of her era.

During her time in WWE, Sane built an impressive resume. She captured the NXT Women’s Championship, won the Mae Young Classic in 2017, and went on to become a three time Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka as part of the popular Kabuki Warriors.

Following her initial exit in 2021, Sane returned to Japan and rejoined Stardom, where she continued to add to her legacy before making her WWE comeback.