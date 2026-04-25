Zelina Vega Breaks Silence After WWE Release With Emotional Messages

Zelina Vega has broken her silence following her WWE exit, sharing an emotional series of messages after being included in the company’s latest round of roster cuts in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.

Vega, who was released alongside her husband and on-screen ally Aleister Black, took to social media late Friday to thank fans for their unwavering support during a difficult period in her life.

“My fans mean the absolute world to me. I’ve lost a lot this year and in my life in general.. but I gained all of you. Thank you. Your support means more than you’ll ever know.”

She continued the following day with another heartfelt message, this time turning her attention to those she worked with behind the scenes in WWE.

“I know I said it on stream but I also want to thank my co-workers, trainers and everyone who made it possible to do what I did in WWE. The amount of txts I got from all of you warmed my heart to tears. Thank you. I genuinely feel honored to have worked with you.”

Later on Saturday, Vega shared a deeply personal reflection on Instagram, addressing herself in a powerful note that touched on both the highs and lows of her journey.

“Dear Zelina Vega,

Helluva fkn ride kid.

To all the times they told you that you weren’t enough.

To all the times your family, friends and fans made you feel like you were.

All the times they said you were too small.

All the times they said your heart and personality makes you 7ft tall.

All the times they said you weren’t talented enough.

All the times they praised you being great.

All the times they hated your success.

All the times they screamed for you.

All the times they told you to k*ll yourself and you actually thought about it.

All the times people told you that you helped save their life or inspire them.

All the struggles you overcame.

All the tears.

All the laughs.

All the happiest days of your life..

One word: Thankful.

I take my husband, family, friends and my fans with me.

You proved so many people wrong and will continue to do so. It’s isn’t over until Thea Trinidad says so.”

Vega’s WWE journey began in 2017, where she first made an impact in NXT as the mouthpiece for Andrade. Her initial run came to an abrupt end in November 2020 amid WWE’s crackdown on third party platforms, but she made a return the following year and quickly reestablished herself.

She went on to win the Queen’s Crown tournament in 2021, launching her Queen Zelina persona, before later aligning with Legado del Fantasma in 2022. That group eventually became part of the reintroduced LWO, keeping Vega firmly in the spotlight.

In 2025, Vega was drafted to SmackDown and reached another career milestone when she captured the WWE Women’s United States Championship, defeating Chelsea Green to become the second woman to hold the title.