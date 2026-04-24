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Ricky Saints Main Roster Move Delayed Amid Network Concerns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2026
Ricky Saints Main Roster Move Delayed Amid Network Concerns

Ricky Saints may be staying put in NXT for the time being, despite internal conversations about eventually moving him up to WWE’s main roster.

A new report from BodySlam suggests that while WWE has considered elevating Saints to Raw or SmackDown, the CW Network is pushing for him to remain on NXT. The network is said to be focused on maintaining a strong, recognizable presence on the brand, especially after several key talents have already been called up in recent months.

Names such as Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Ethan Page, and Joe Hendry have all transitioned away from NXT, leaving a noticeable gap that the network reportedly wants to address by keeping established stars like Saints in place.

On the latest episode of NXT, Saints made headlines by attacking Shiloh Hill backstage, which quickly set up a match between the two for next week’s show. The segment has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his immediate future and whether WWE plans to keep building him on NXT before making the jump.

Saints first arrived in NXT in February 2025 following a five year run with AEW. His rise was swift, capturing the North American Championship just two months later in April, before going on to defeat Oba Femi for the NXT Championship less than five months after that.

At the start of the year, WWE initiated a wave of NXT call ups, with multiple stars moving to Raw and SmackDown. Several of those names went on to feature during WrestleMania weekend, making early impressions on a larger stage.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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