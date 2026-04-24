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Mustafa Ali Set For TNA International Title Defense On Impact

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2026
Mustafa Ali Set For TNA International Title Defense On Impact

Next week’s episode of TNA Wrestling Impact is shaping up with a stacked lineup, headlined by a championship defense from Mustafa Ali.

During the closing moments of the April 23 broadcast, it was confirmed that Ali will put his TNA International Championship on the line in an open challenge. Adam Brooks stepped up to answer the call, setting the stage for a high stakes title clash.

The show will also feature the long awaited return of Allie, who is set to compete in a trios match. This appearance marks her first time back in the ring since September 2025 and her first outing in TNA since February 2019.

Elsewhere on the card, Elijah goes head to head with Frankie Kazarian in a unique Walk with Elijah Guitar Strap Match. Tag team legend Jeff Hardy will also be in action, accompanied by Matt Hardy, as he faces Vincent, who will be joined by Dutch.

The women’s division will see a six woman tag bout, with Mara Sadè, Rosemary, and Allie taking on Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore.

Full lineup for April 30 TNA Impact:

  • Mr. Elegance in singles action
  • Mustafa Ali vs Adam Brooks for the TNA International Championship
  • Elijah vs Frankie Kazarian in a Walk with Elijah Guitar Strap Match
  • Jeff Hardy vs Vincent
  • Mara Sadè, Rosemary and Allie vs Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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