Mustafa Ali Set For TNA International Title Defense On Impact

Next week’s episode of TNA Wrestling Impact is shaping up with a stacked lineup, headlined by a championship defense from Mustafa Ali.
During the closing moments of the April 23 broadcast, it was confirmed that Ali will put his TNA International Championship on the line in an open challenge. Adam Brooks stepped up to answer the call, setting the stage for a high stakes title clash.
The show will also feature the long awaited return of Allie, who is set to compete in a trios match. This appearance marks her first time back in the ring since September 2025 and her first outing in TNA since February 2019.
Elsewhere on the card, Elijah goes head to head with Frankie Kazarian in a unique Walk with Elijah Guitar Strap Match. Tag team legend Jeff Hardy will also be in action, accompanied by Matt Hardy, as he faces Vincent, who will be joined by Dutch.
The women’s division will see a six woman tag bout, with Mara Sadè, Rosemary, and Allie taking on Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore.
Full lineup for April 30 TNA Impact:
.@theadambrooksy will represent Australia when he steps up to take on @MustafaAli_X for the TNA International Championship!#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/tG6KwdiEei, TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 24, 2026
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