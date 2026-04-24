WWE Maintaining Over 100 Legends Deals According To Nick Khan

WWE President Nick Khan has shared fresh insight into how the company continues to support its former stars long after their in ring careers come to an end.

Speaking during a Senate committee hearing on April 22, 2026 focused on the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, Khan discussed WWE’s financial structure and highlighted the scale of its ongoing commitments to retired talent.

During the session, Khan revealed that WWE currently maintains more than 100 active legends agreements with former performers, underlining the company’s long term investment in its past stars.

“So WWE, for example, has over 100 deals with what we call our legends, our retired wrestlers. So they receive compensation from us for years after their retirement from the ring, because of their participation in our video games, trading card deals, merchandise deals, and action figures, and all of these other ancillary revenues.”

The comment sheds light on how WWE continues to generate revenue using its legacy talent across multiple platforms, while also ensuring those performers are compensated through licensing and promotional opportunities tied to their likeness and brand.

Elsewhere during the hearing, Khan was asked about the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to Cleveland’s planned domed stadium. He also reflected on the success of SummerSlam 2024, which was widely seen as a strong showing for the city and a potential stepping stone for future major events.