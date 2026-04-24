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Rey Fenix Teams With La Parka For AAA On Fox Tag Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2026
Rey Fenix Teams With La Parka For AAA On Fox Tag Match

AAA has added a major tag match to its April 25 broadcast, with Rey Fenix now officially set to team up with La Parka for the show.

The updated lineup for AAA on Fox was confirmed just hours before airtime, revealing that Fenix will join forces with the iconic La Parka to face Money Machine, the duo of Garra de Oro and Colmillo de Plata. The match adds even more intrigue to a card that was already shaping up to be eventful.

Fenix had previously been announced for the show, though his partner had not been revealed until now. Pairing him with La Parka brings together two high energy performers against a team looking to make a statement.

Elsewhere on the broadcast, La Catalina is scheduled to appear for a featured interview segment, while El Grande Americano and Texano Jr. will go head to head with El Mesias and Mecha Wolf in tag team action.

There is also a major storyline development set for the episode, as Marisela Pena Roldan will determine the future of Dorian Roldan in his role as AAA General Manager, a decision that could have lasting implications for the promotion.

Full lineup for AAA on Fox April 25, 2026

  • La Catalina interview
  • El Grande Americano and Texano Jr. vs El Mesias and Mecha Wolf
  • Marisela Pena Roldan to decide Dorian Roldan’s future as AAA General Manager
  • Rey Fenix and La Parka vs Money Machine


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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