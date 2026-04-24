Jimmy Hart Details Honest Bond That Kept His Friendship With Hulk Hogan Strong

Jimmy Hart is opening up about a decades long bond with Hulk Hogan, sharing personal reflections that highlight just how deep their friendship ran both inside and outside the ring.

During a recent conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer looked back on their journey together, which stretched across multiple eras of the business and some of its biggest stages. From their early days working the Memphis territory to reaching global fame in WWE, and even their run in WCW, Hart made it clear their connection stood the test of time for a reason.

“Hulk and I were friends for over 40 years. What a great run we had all the way from Memphis, Tennessee, to New York for WWE, then a small little vacation in WCW, and we finished right back to WWE. We lasted that long because of two reasons I never borrowed money from him and I always told him the truth when he asked me something, even though I’d always put a little bit of sugar on it.”

Hart’s comments paint a picture of a relationship built on honesty and loyalty, something that helped them navigate the highs of wrestling fame and the inevitable changes that came with time.

He also spoke candidly about Hogan’s enduring passion for the business, revealing that stepping away from the ring was never easy for the iconic star. Even as his in ring career slowed down, the desire to compete never truly faded.

“People didn’t mind that Hulk wasn’t wrestling any more because they simply loved being around him, but not wrestling bothered Hulk. Hulk would say to me, ‘I miss wrestling so much. I want one more match.’ And I’d say, ‘Hulk, it isn’t going to be what you think. There isn’t that Andre The Giant or ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper to wrestle. We had that, and it was beautiful. Let’s ride into the sunset on what we did do.’ I’d tell him the t-shirts were still flying off the wall, the action figures were still selling, you name it. He had new stores and all sorts of new projects. But none of it compared to wrestling. I can still hear him talking about how much he missed it.”

Referencing legends like Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper, Hart emphasized that the magic of those classic rivalries could not simply be recreated, no matter how much Hogan longed for one final match.

“Hulk loved the wrestling more than anything. That was his true love.”