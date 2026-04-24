Paige Reflects On Lowest Point After 2017 Leak And Lasting Public Backlash

One moment changed everything for Paige, overshadowing years of hard work and dedication inside the ring.

Raised in a wrestling family in England, Paige was immersed in the business from a young age. By her early teens, she was already competing, and at just 18, she signed with WWE. Her rapid rise continued as she debuted on the main roster at 21, immediately making an impact with her unique look and in ring presence.

That momentum came to a halt in March 2017 when private photos and videos were leaked online. The content spread rapidly, drawing intense public scrutiny and placing her personal life under a harsh spotlight.

Appearing on the What’s Your Story? podcast with Stephanie McMahon, Paige opened up about the toll it took. At the time, she was already navigating substance struggles, a difficult relationship, and recovering from neck surgery. The leak compounded everything, pushing her to what she described as the lowest point in her life.

She recalled feeling completely isolated, having distanced herself from family and friends, and believing she had no support system. The online reaction only made matters worse, as she faced constant ridicule and harassment, leaving her feeling ashamed and exposed. Paige admitted that during that period, she even contemplated ending her life.

She later revealed that her father played a crucial role in saving her during that time. Despite support from her family and WWE, the emotional scars lingered. She remembered a painful encounter at a bar, where someone dismissed her accomplishments and reduced her to a label that cut deeply.

“Just walking in the street, I was very embarrassed. And then I remember, I was at this bar with my friends…I was not drinking, I was eating, and someone who was drunk came up to me and said, ‘Oh, you’re the fcking prnstar,’ and I froze. I ran into the bathroom, cried my eyes out. I sobbed, because I thought that’s what I was going to be remembered for,” she said.

“Nothing that I’ve done, all these good things that I’ve done in wrestling or whatever, the reality shows and all these things, THAT’s what I’m gonna be remembered for,” Paige added.