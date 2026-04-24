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WWE Brought In Extra Talent For WrestleMania Who Never Appeared

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2026
WWE Brought In Extra Talent For WrestleMania Who Never Appeared

WrestleMania 42 delivered the spectacle fans expected, with surprise returns, emotional farewells, title switches, and standout moments across two nights in Las Vegas. But behind the scenes, not everyone brought in for the weekend made it onto the broadcast.

It is standard practice for WWE to stockpile extra talent during WrestleMania week, keeping rising prospects and independent names on standby in case plans shift or opportunities arise at the last minute.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed several names who were backstage as extras but never appeared on the main show. Those talents included Emily Jaye, J Rod, Blair Onyx, Brittnie Brooks, and Nixi XS.

While they did not feature on WrestleMania itself, their schedules were far from quiet. J Rod competed at events such as StrangleMania and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Las Vegas show. Emily Jaye appeared at GCW’s Immortal Clusterf*** and PoderMania, with Nixi XS also working the latter.

Brittnie Brooks, in particular, had a packed weekend, competing across multiple shows including Stardom American Dream 2026 and several independent events.

The report also noted that additional, unnamed talent were brought in for the week. Some were never intended for WrestleMania itself, instead being part of WWE World activities, where fans could attend panels, meet wrestlers, and take part in live experiences.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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