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The Rock Missed Multiple TKO Board Meetings In 2025 While Earning $900K In Royalties

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2026
The Rock Missed Multiple TKO Board Meetings In 2025 While Earning $900K In Royalties

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the only member of the TKO Board to fall below the 75 percent attendance mark for meetings in 2025, according to the company’s annual proxy filing with the SEC.

The report noted that the board convened five times during the fiscal year, with every sitting director attending at least 75 percent of those meetings, except for Johnson, who missed multiple sessions due to prior business commitments.

Despite the missed meetings, Johnson still collected $900,000 in royalties in 2025 under a long term merchandising and independent contractor agreement that could span up to a decade, signed when he joined the TKO Board in January 2024. He also received $600,000 in travel reimbursements tied to work performed under what the filing calls the Johnson Services Agreement. This is believed to include his appearances at the January 6 Raw on Netflix debut, the following night’s NXT show, and Elimination Chamber.

Johnson has now fully vested in the $30 million worth of Class A TKO stock included in his agreement. Meanwhile, his Seven Bucks Productions company earned under $120,000 for production work on a potential non scripted project, described in the filing as being completed under standard terms.

Earlier this year, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Johnson is a major target for event organizers in Saudi Arabia. According to Meltzer, sources within the country are eager to secure his involvement.

Meltzer added that in order to make that happen, Johnson would be offered “the largest offer ever made for someone to do a pro wrestling show.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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