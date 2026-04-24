TKO Executive Pay Revealed As Nick Khan Earns $24.3 Million In 2025

TKO Group Holdings has pulled back the curtain on executive pay for 2025, revealing the massive earnings of the leadership team behind both WWE and UFC.

According to the company’s latest proxy statement filed with the SEC, Nick Khan took home $24.3 million. His compensation included a $2 million base salary, $11 million in stock awards, and over $10 million in bonuses. Notably, $3.7 million of that bonus stemmed from his involvement as a promoter for Zuffa Boxing, a venture connected to TKO’s partnership with Sela, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Mark Shapiro, who has become a prominent spokesperson for the company across media and major events, earned a total of $42.6 million in 2025.

Leading the pack, Ari Emanuel brought in $67.4 million. Emanuel has been credited with several high-profile WWE moves over the past year, including helping facilitate Dwayne Johnson’s appearance at Elimination Chamber and incorporating Pat McAfee into the WrestleMania 42 storyline involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon remains the largest individual holder of Class A stock in TKO, with 6,442,325 shares valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Despite this, McMahon does not receive a salary from the company following his resignation in January 2024 amid a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.