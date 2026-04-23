Ric Flair Clarifies WWE Comments After Charlotte Flair WrestleMania Criticism

Ric Flair has moved to clear the air after his recent comments about WWE and how Charlotte Flair has been positioned on the WrestleMania 42 card sparked debate.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, The Nature Boy didn’t hold back when discussing his daughter’s role at the event, where Charlotte teamed with Alexa Bliss in a Women’s Tag Team Championship fatal four way. The bout ended with Nikki Bella and the returning Paige capturing the titles.

“I didn’t like her match at all, and I think that Ashley needs to be. And I know she enjoys the relationship with Alexa, but alas, if Ashley is not in the title picture right now in my life and as a spectator, and I meet a lot of people, a lot of athletes,” Flair said.

The remarks quickly made waves, leading Flair to address the situation directly on social media, where he looked to clarify his stance and calm the reaction.

“I Want To Make Something Very Clear To Everyone After Yesterday’s Podcast With @arielhelwani

. Number One- I’m More Than Thrilled To See @MsCharlotteWWE Wrestling With Her Friend @AlexaBliss_WWE. I’ve Never Seen Her Happier! So Let’s Clear That Up! Number Two- I Enjoyed Her In Singles Matches Because I Feel Like She Is Able To Put More Of Her Talent On Display.”

Flair continued by drawing a firm line when it comes to commentary surrounding his family, while also calling for more care in how his words are reported.

“Number Three- No One Will Ever Criticize Or Make Any Attempt To Judge My Daughters Or Say Anything About Them. Number Four- I Wish We Could All Just Put Everything Behind Us, And Please Don’t Report Something On Me Unless It’s 100% True. Thank You! May We All Continue To Be Successful, And For So Many Of Us As We Grow Older, There May Be No Tomorrow. May Peace And Friendship Be With Us All. Let’s Go Back To Being The Brotherhood That We Were. That Was So Sacred At One Time!”



I Want To Make Something Very Clear To Everyone After Yesterday’s Podcast With @arielhelwani. Number One- I’m More Than Thrilled To See @MsCharlotteWWE Wrestling With Her Friend @AlexaBliss_WWE. I’ve Never Seen Her Happier! So Let’s Clear That Up! Number Two- I Enjoyed Her In… pic.twitter.com/QoxcoPyjIh , Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2026





