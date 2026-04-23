Andre The Giant Honored With Hometown Marker In North Carolina

Andre the Giant is getting a lasting tribute in the place he once called home.

A new roadside marker is set to honor the late legend, born Andre Roussimoff, in Ellerbe, North Carolina. The WWE Hall of Famer lived just outside the small town on a sprawling ranch, and now his legacy will be permanently recognized along NC Highway 73 and Old NC Highway 220 in Richmond County.

The marker highlights his iconic status as both a professional wrestler and actor, including his role in The Princess Bride, while noting that he lived nearby. Local officials are scheduled to unveil it on Thursday.

Andre’s ties to Ellerbe date back decades. After years on the road, he bought land in the area in 1978, eventually expanding it into a 194 acre ranch. Despite global fame, the property became a quiet escape where he could slow down and live more privately.

He was also active in the community, even lending his voice to oppose a proposed radioactive waste site in the county, a move that carried real weight with locals.

Residents remembered him as kind and reserved, a larger than life figure who valued simple connections. His impact is still felt today, with the Rankin Museum housing a permanent exhibit dedicated to his life, featuring personal items such as books, clothing, and even pieces from his ranch.

Andre passed away in 1993 at the age of 46 while in France. His ashes were later returned to North Carolina and spread across his ranch.

His legacy continues to be celebrated in wrestling as well, with his legendary WrestleMania III clash with Hulk Hogan recently honored as an Immortal Moment in the WWE Hall of Fame.