Tom MacDonald Shares Surreal Backstage Encounter With Brock Lesnar During WrestleMania Weekend

Tom MacDonald’s WrestleMania weekend experience turned into something far more memorable than he anticipated after an unexpected run in with Brock Lesnar.

The controversial rapper, widely known for his outspoken stance on topics like cancel culture and political correctness, took to social media to share that he crossed paths with Lesnar during the busy WrestleMania festivities. The meeting took place at a hotel, where MacDonald also snapped a photo alongside Lesnar and Sable.

What started as a simple moment of appreciation quickly became something more meaningful. MacDonald explained that when he approached Lesnar to thank him, the WWE powerhouse flipped the script entirely.

“I bumped into Brock Lesnar in my hotel and when I extended my hand to thank him for his contributions to pro wrestling he said ‘Tom MacDonald! No, thank you for what you do. We listen to you all the time.’”

The interaction did not end there. MacDonald shared that the two ended up talking for far longer than expected, giving him a rare glimpse into Lesnar’s personality away from the spotlight.

"For 20 minutes we chatted and I got to know what a genuinely cool (and REAL) dude he is. It blows my mind that my music has managed to find the folks who have fallen through the cracks…as well as reached the folks at the tops of the mountains.

Not a day goes by that I’m not incredibly grateful for this wild ride…and moments like this remind me how truly wild it is 👊🏻"