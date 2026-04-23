Sol Ruca Shows Staples After Scary NXT Revenge Match Accident

Sol Ruca has revealed the aftermath of a frightening moment at NXT Revenge, showing fans the real impact of a brutal fall that left her with a serious head injury.

The incident took place during her Last Woman Standing match against Zaria on Tuesday night. In the closing stages, Zaria sent Sol crashing off a platform toward two tables positioned below. The move did not go as planned, with Sol failing to land cleanly. Instead, she clipped the edge of one table with the back of her head before going through the other, creating an immediate sense that something had gone wrong.

Following the match, Sol shared a photo on Instagram that made the severity of the situation clear. The image showed a deep cut on the back of her head that had been closed with multiple staples, highlighting the damage caused by the impact.

At this stage, there has been no confirmation on whether the injury will sideline her, leaving her status uncertain moving forward.