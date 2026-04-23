AEW Collision SPOILERS For April 25, 2026 Revealed

AEW taped the April 25, 2026 edition of AEW Collision immediately after the April 22 Dynamite tapings in Portland, Oregon, setting the stage for several key developments heading into the next pay per view.

FTR took to the mic to respond to Adam Copeland’s challenge and confirmed they are in for Double or Nothing. However, they did more than just accept. They raised the intensity by announcing the match will now be contested under I Quit rules, adding a brutal edge to an already heated rivalry.

The Conglomeration secured a strong victory in multi man action against Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Andrade. The finish saw Orange Cassidy deliver the deciding blow, pinning Archer to seal the win and keep his group’s momentum rolling.

In the women’s division, Skye Blue and Thekla came out on top against Persephone and Alex Windsor, but controversy surrounded the finish. Julia Hart got involved at a crucial moment, spraying black mist into Persephone’s eyes, allowing Blue and Thekla to capitalize and pick up the victory.

Another high profile clash saw The Demand score a statement win over Chris Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate. Ricochet was the standout, pinning Jericho clean to secure the fall and send a clear message moving forward.

Faction warfare continued as The Dogs joined forces with The Death Riders to take down The Young Bucks and The Rascalz. The finish came when Clark Connors put away Zachary Wentz, capping off a chaotic encounter.

Elsewhere on the card, Kris Statlander handled business with a win over Becca, while Rush picked up a victory against Adam Priest in singles competition.

In championship action, Jack Perry successfully defended the National Title against El Clon, continuing his reign and building further momentum as AEW moves closer to its next major event.