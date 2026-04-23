Brooke Hogan Claims Ongoing Changes To Hulk Hogan Autopsy Months After Death

New details continue to surface following the passing of Hulk Hogan, and the latest claims from his daughter suggest the situation surrounding his death remains far from resolved.

During a recent appearance on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke Hogan revealed that the autopsy tied to her father’s death is still not finalized, despite him passing away in July 2025. According to Brooke, changes were reportedly still being made to the report as recently as days ago, raising further questions about the timeline and handling of the case.

“But I don’t understand why they have not publicly released the Hogan autopsy, and how you as Brian would she be considered next of kin? I mean, she certainly is, and she is as the daughter. I know Brooke has battled and battled and battled, and to this very minute right now still has been jerked around. They will not and Brooke, maybe I’m not supposed to talk about this, but I’m going to publicly talk about it because I like to put some pressure on them. There’s an autopsy supposedly done. They will not give her the results.”

Brooke went on to describe troubling communication she claims to have received, including requests to speak off the record rather than in writing, something she believes speaks volumes about how the situation is being handled.

“The last text message I got was and it’s crazy because this person asked if I could talk and was just asking me to speak on the phone because you don’t want to put it in writing that tells me everything I need to know, is what it feels like. I could be totally wrong, but it was um I’ve been talking to the chief of police three times in the last four days. Apparently, the doctor who did the independent autopsy was making changes as of Sunday.”

The timeline itself has become a major point of concern. It was noted during the discussion that an autopsy was not conducted immediately following Hogan’s death, and instead only took place after embalming, reportedly after pressure from Brooke and others seeking further clarity.

“Yeah. Like Brian, the guy’s been dead since July 25th or whatever the hell, last year, they never initially did an autopsy. They only did an autopsy after he was already embalmed. And just because Brooke and a few others raised all kinds of hell, because Brooke doesn’t necessarily or other people don’t necessarily believe how this has been reported, and nothing tells the story better than an autopsy. It’s my understanding that most medical examiners and police chiefs and municipalities and things like that, when you have a very very very high profile celebrity, you just automatically do that to leave no stone unturned for foul play or anything like that.

It’s been absolutely a nightmare to even get them to do that. Initially, they said they weren’t going to. Finally, they did, and now Brooke can’t get the results, and they’re making changes. Like what are you going to what could you have learned two weeks ago?”

Brooke also questioned whether the results, whenever they are released, will even provide meaningful answers due to how late the examination was carried out.

“I mean, at this point, I don’t even I don’t even feel like it’s even going to be useful. They did it on an embalmed body. So yeah, you can get the mechanical thing like, ‘Yep, his phrenic nerve was severed, that’s for sure.’ But I mean, I’ve asked them like, ‘Where’s his blood?’ ‘Well, we couldn’t get the blood from the ambulance because he was already dead.’ You can’t get blood because you have to have a pulse, the pressure, right?

Well, then why didn’t they get it from there’s a way that you can get it from an eyeball when somebody’s dead. Um, and when they drained his blood to embalm him which makes me sick to my stomach, quite frankly I cannot believe they put makeup on him and embalmed him. When I went to go see him, he just smelled of formaldehyde. It just made me sick.”

Beyond the autopsy concerns, Brooke also spoke candidly about the medical decisions made in the final years of her father’s life, stating she believes multiple surgeries may have done more harm than good.

“And that heart surgery, in my opinion, obviously, I was not there for the last two years. That heart surgery was not something that absolutely had to be done.”

When pressed further, she made it clear she felt the same about other procedures as well.

“Both. I would have said, you got to live with the pain.”

She suggested that years of constant travel contributed heavily to his physical decline.

“First of all, the only reason he needed things done and he was in pain was because he was wearing himself out on the road too much.”

Brooke also referenced concerns raised by those close to Hogan after one of his surgeries.

“Like Sky said in the thing, she said, ‘I wish we would have never done the neck surgery.’ It's like, yeah, because it was unnecessary.”

She added that repeated surgeries and anesthesia placed increasing strain on his body.

“I found out about another unnecessary surgery that, you know, and every surgery puts your heart, the anesthesia, everything is just so bad for you.”

According to Brooke, she and others eventually tried to intervene.

“Me and Jen told him no more surgeries. Like, we're done. No more anesthesia. No more like, let's just, you're good now. Let's just ride it out.”

In another emotional moment, Brooke addressed her absence from recent WWE tributes honoring her father. Despite multiple high-profile acknowledgments, including WrestleMania appearances and commemorations, she says she was never directly invited.

“Brooke, did WWE reach out to you at any point with all the stuff they’ve been doing over the past couple years? Yeah like Nick was front and center for WrestleMania and the bronze statue and the whole big hoopla, the respect that they paid your father. Did they ever did they ever think about did Triple H ever think about calling you?”

Brooke explained she later learned an invitation had been passed through her brother rather than directly to her.

“No. So, I did I said something on Instagram where I was like, ‘For everybody giving me crap for not being there, like I wasn’t invited.’ And Nick Khan called me personally and said that he extended the invite through my brother. And that was kind of it. So I mean, I would imagine that if I were to be able to go, I would probably have to be invited by Nick.”

Despite being told a direct invitation would follow, she claims that never happened.

“It really hurt to see Andre the Giant’s daughter there, you know, because this is the thing I, right now, at the point in life I’m at, I could not be more disappointed and hurt, and just what’s the word for just out of gas Like, I’m just flabbergasted. I just I have no more tears to cry. Defeated. I have no more gusto in me. And I just I fought for my dad. The truth is, I fought so hard for my dad until I literally was about to lose myself.”