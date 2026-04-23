WWE Planning SmackDown Shakeup With Big Roster Changes Discussed

WWE is quietly exploring a refresh for SmackDown, but fans should not expect a drastic visual overhaul when changes do arrive.

A new report from WrestleVotes Radio indicates that internal discussions are focused more on the roster itself rather than presentation. While there has been talk of adjustments behind the scenes, the show’s core identity such as its theme song, stage setup, and logo is expected to stay exactly as it is. The idea appears to be strengthening the blue brand through talent movement instead of rebranding the look of the broadcast.

Among the names being mentioned in those conversations are Jacy Jayne and Rey Mysterio. Both have reportedly come up as WWE considers how to reshape SmackDown in the weeks following WrestleMania 42.

The timing is not surprising. WrestleMania season has long served as a reset point for WWE programming, with the weeks that follow often bringing roster shakeups and fresh directions. That trend already began on Raw, where new storylines started to take shape immediately after the event, including the setup for Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu.

Now it appears SmackDown is next in line for its own evolution.

Jayne has been gaining attention as a likely main roster call up for some time. Leading into WrestleMania 42, she was frequently discussed internally alongside Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe as a potential addition to WWE’s main shows. Her emotional farewell moment at an NXT taping only added to speculation that her move could be imminent. A spot on SmackDown would give her a major platform to continue building on her recent momentum.

As for Mysterio, a return to SmackDown would mark a familiar setting in his career. The veteran has spent multiple runs on the blue brand over the years and remains a valuable presence. He last competed at WrestleMania 42 in the Intercontinental Championship ladder match, which saw Penta retain against a stacked field that included Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev, and Mysterio.

Looking at the bigger picture, SmackDown exits WrestleMania 42 with several key storylines still developing. Rhea Ripley now holds the WWE Women’s Championship after defeating Jade Cargill, but her next challenger has yet to emerge. On the men’s side, the Undisputed WWE Championship scene remains uncertain, with Cody Rhodes currently in concussion protocol following his clash with Randy Orton and tensions between the two far from settled.

For now, no official changes have been confirmed, but all signs point to SmackDown preparing for a talent driven refresh in the near future.