Danhausen’s WrestleMania 42 Success Sparks Major Merch Boom

Danhausen’s arrival on WWE’s biggest stage turned into more than just a crowd pleasing moment. It quickly became a major business success.

During WrestleMania 42 weekend, the reaction to Danhausen extended far beyond the arena. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Fanatics was highly impressed with both the fan response and the surge in merchandise sales tied to the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star. Demand reportedly spiked so quickly that multiple restocks were needed across the weekend just to keep shelves filled.

That level of interest has already opened new doors. Danhausen is now expected to be included in the upcoming Fanatics Fest lineup, which is set to take place at the Javits Center in New York City from July 16 to 19, 2026.

His WWE journey began earlier this year with a debut at Elimination Chamber in Chicago, before making an appearance during WrestleMania 42 night two. Throughout the weekend, his presence was impossible to miss. WWE World featured his debut crate and coffin as part of the display, alongside a dedicated meet and greet station and even a face painting area themed around his character. A Goodyear Blimp tie in added to the spectacle, making him one of the most visually promoted acts of the event.

The early investment in Danhausen is already showing strong returns, with merchandise numbers backing up WWE’s push. Speaking ahead of WrestleMania, he highlighted just how quickly things had taken off.

“I’ve only been here for about two months, and look at the impact Danhausen’s made. He’s got a merchandise stand at WrestleMania. He’s going to be at WrestleMania. And his face is on everything. Gotta get it on the side of the truck still.”