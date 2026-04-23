WWE Finalizes Joe Hendry Main Roster Move

Joe Hendry is officially heading to Monday Night Raw, with plans now in place for his full-time transition to WWE’s main roster.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Hendry has been internally assigned to Raw and is scheduled to appear on next week’s episode, where he is expected to make a strong first impression as part of his official brand introduction. While there had been talk of him landing on SmackDown, WWE creative ultimately shifted direction and chose Raw as the better fit for his character and presentation.

This move signals the end of Hendry’s current run in NXT, although he is not completely finished there. The door has reportedly been left open for occasional appearances should the need arise.

Hendry’s rise in WWE has been steady since first turning heads with his Royal Rumble debut. He was then positioned in NXT, where he fully immersed himself in the system, regularly training at the Performance Center by choice to refine his craft. That dedication paid off when he captured the NXT Championship in February, marking his first title win in WWE. His reign came to an end at Stand and Deliver, where Tony D’Angelo emerged victorious in a chaotic fatal four way match.

Beyond title success, Hendry also showed his versatility with a memorable appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event, teaming up with R Truth and The Miz in a lighthearted segment paying tribute to John Cena. Cena himself reportedly praised Hendry’s attitude and commitment behind the scenes during WrestleMania 41 week, later describing him as someone with major upside in the industry.

He continued to gain exposure with a spot in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, further building momentum ahead of this main roster call up.

Next week’s episode of Raw is shaping up to be a loaded show, with Hendry set to perform in concert alongside appearances from Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. The April 28 broadcast will stream live on Netflix and continue the road toward Backlash in Tampa on May 9.