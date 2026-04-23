WWE WrestleMania 43 Target Date Revealed As Saudi Arabia Plans Move Forward

Plans for WrestleMania 43 are continuing to move forward, with Saudi Arabia firmly expected to host the historic show as new timing details begin to surface.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the internal belief within WWE is that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, in line with earlier discussions. A tentative date of March 27 is currently being targeted, which would align with the closing weekend of Riyadh Season. However, the weekend of April 10 is also said to be under consideration as a backup option.

The company further reinforced its ongoing partnership with the region on April 23 by confirming another upcoming event in Saudi Arabia, something Fightful Select had previously indicated was in development.

There has also been internal discussion regarding the format of the event. While the idea of returning to a single-night WrestleMania has not been completely ruled out, it is not expected to happen. According to Sean Ross Sapp, ESPN is in favor of keeping WrestleMania as a two-night spectacle moving forward.

Nick Khan addressed the situation publicly during the CAA World Congress of Sports earlier this month, confirming that plans for Saudi Arabia remain in place despite online criticism.

“We’re doing WrestleMania next year in Saudi. First time ever, WrestleMania will be outside the United States or Canada. We’ve had a big, fruitful partnership with them,” Khan said.

With dates being narrowed down and logistics taking shape, WrestleMania 43 is set to mark a major milestone as WWE prepares to take its biggest annual event to an international stage.