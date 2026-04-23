Stephanie McMahon Breaks Silence On Family Rule That Barred Hall Of Fame Entry

Stephanie McMahon’s Hall of Fame moment during WrestleMania 42 weekend carried a deeper meaning than most fans realized, as it represented a complete shift from the values she was raised on within WWE.

Appearing on What’s Your Story?, Stephanie opened up about the long-standing belief in the McMahon family that they were never meant to take a place in the Hall of Fame. Instead, their purpose was always to elevate the talent around them, not to be celebrated themselves.

Reflecting on that mindset, she admitted the induction went against everything she had been taught growing up.

“Well, the McMahons were never supposed to be in the Hall of Fame, as I was always brought up. You know, we were characters that were intentionally designed to get other talent over. So it was never about us. And that’s just sort of like ingrained in my brain.”

Her induction places her alongside her grandfather, Vincent J. McMahon, who was posthumously honored back in 1996, making her only the second member of the family to receive the recognition.

The ceremony itself was made even more meaningful on a personal level, with Stephanie joined by her daughters and her mother, Linda McMahon, who played a role in presenting the honor.

During the same discussion, Paige spoke highly of Stephanie’s legacy behind the scenes, particularly her influence in pushing forward opportunities for women in WWE and supporting talent across the board.

“You’ve done so much in your career. Like, you’re very inspiring for women and anyone that’s worked, any woman or man, but just speaking from a woman’s perspective here, any woman that’s worked with you have only ever said positive things.”