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WWE Confirms Night Of Champions 2026 Date And Location

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2026
WWE Confirms Night Of Champions 2026 Date And Location

WWE has locked in the details for one of its major international shows, confirming the return of Night of Champions to Saudi Arabia in 2026.

The company announced that Night of Champions will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The news was shared through WWE’s regional social media platforms, officially confirming both the date and venue for the premium live event.

This announcement reinforces WWE’s ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia, with Kingdom Arena once again set to host a large scale production. The venue has become a regular stop for WWE’s international events and is expected to deliver another high profile show this summer.

With the event now officially scheduled, Night of Champions joins WWE’s expanding 2026 calendar. As the date approaches, focus will turn to the match card and which titles will be on the line.

Traditionally built around championship bouts, Night of Champions is expected to feature multiple title defenses, setting the stage for a stacked lineup when WWE returns to Riyadh.


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