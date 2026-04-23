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Jamie Hayter Pulled From AEW Action Due To Injury, Collision Match Changed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2026
Jamie Hayter Pulled From AEW Action Due To Injury, Collision Match Changed

Jamie Hayter is dealing with injury fallout, and AEW has already had to adjust plans.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed Hayter is not cleared to compete following her hard hitting match with Thekla at Dynasty. The damage from that bout has sidelined her for now.

As a result, AEW has changed the Collision lineup. Persephone will replace Hayter and team with Alex Windsor against Thekla and Skye Blue in tag action.

There is still no word on the exact injury or how long Hayter will be out, leaving her return timeline uncertain.

Her absence comes during a physically intense run on TV, making her status one to watch closely in the coming weeks as AEW reshuffles plans.
 
 


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