Jamie Hayter Pulled From AEW Action Due To Injury, Collision Match Changed

Jamie Hayter is dealing with injury fallout, and AEW has already had to adjust plans.
On this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed Hayter is not cleared to compete following her hard hitting match with Thekla at Dynasty. The damage from that bout has sidelined her for now.
As a result, AEW has changed the Collision lineup. Persephone will replace Hayter and team with Alex Windsor against Thekla and Skye Blue in tag action.
There is still no word on the exact injury or how long Hayter will be out, leaving her return timeline uncertain.
Her absence comes during a physically intense run on TV, making her status one to watch closely in the coming weeks as AEW reshuffles plans.
Unexpected reinforcements arrive as Persephone and @HailWindsor call their shot, challenging the Triangle of Madness on #AEWCollision!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2026
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VfJd6KGCGC
If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.
Fort Worth, Texas
Apr. 24th 2026