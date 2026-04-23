Hulk Hogan Says He Should Have Retired After WrestleMania 18 Clash With The Rock

Hulk Hogan reflected candidly on how he would rewrite the final chapter of his legendary career in a new Netflix documentary, revealing that one defining moment stands above the rest as the perfect ending point.

Looking back on decades in the spotlight, Hogan admitted that with hindsight, he would have stepped away from professional wrestling immediately following his iconic clash with WrestleMania 18 in 2002 against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

“If I could reset it now that I know how exactly how it ended, I would change everything to end at WrestleMania 18.”

The remark came as part of a wider reflection on the years that followed, including his reality television run, personal struggles, public controversies, and legal battles. Hogan made it clear that much of what came after that night in Toronto is something he would undo if given the opportunity.

That WrestleMania moment remains one of the most unforgettable in wrestling history. Held inside the SkyDome, the bout was originally designed with Hogan as the villain, portraying his Hollywood Hogan persona. However, the Toronto crowd had other plans, loudly supporting him throughout and forcing both men to adapt their roles in real time.

“I realized that cheering me instead of him,” Hogan said, recalling the unexpected shift in crowd reaction.

Although The Rock ultimately secured the victory, the match reignited Hogan’s connection with fans and led to one final run at the top, including another reign as WWE Champion shortly after.

“I felt like I just slammed the giant and won the belt at Madison Square Garden,” Hogan added, describing the adrenaline and emotion he carried out of that match.

The legacy of that encounter continues to resonate across generations. Cody Rhodes, who also appears in the documentary, didn’t hold back in his praise.

“WrestleMania 18, I will go on record. It’s the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. It’s the greatest match of all time. It’s simple. It’s the story of the old lion, the young lion.”

Hogan also revealed that, in truth, he may have stayed in the business longer than he should have, even before that peak moment.

“I actually should have quit back about ’90,” he admitted. “I could have really ramped up the movie stuff and the TV stuff, but instead, I kept going back again.”

Despite recognizing the physical toll and the fact that the industry had evolved, Hogan spoke about the emotional pull that kept him going.

“And you know, they know I’m a step slower. They know I’m on bonus time here, and I love it, and they respect that. I’m the last of a breed. If I die, I hope I die out there.”

The documentary also highlights the strain his signature leg drop placed on his body over the years, something Hogan now views as a contributing factor to the wear and tear that followed him into later life.

WrestleMania 18 marked a rare moment where nostalgia, storytelling, and crowd energy aligned perfectly. For Hogan, it now stands not just as a career highlight, but as the ending he wishes he had chosen.