Chris Jericho Finds Backup As AEW Feud With Ricochet Escalates

Chris Jericho has wasted no time making an impact since his recent return to AEW, quickly finding himself locked in a heated rivalry with former AEW National Champion Ricochet.

The two have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks, including a showdown at Dynasty, but the feud escalated when Ricochet and his allies issued a new challenge. Known as The Demand, the group put Jericho on the spot, daring him to find partners for a trios match while taking shots at him for standing alone.

That narrative shifted on Dynamite.

After promising he would have backup ready, Jericho revealed he had secured some serious reinforcements. The Learning Tree confirmed he will join forces with The Hurt Syndicate for an upcoming trios match on Collision.

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP were shown alongside Jericho during the broadcast, making it official that the powerhouse trio will stand with him against The Demand.

With both sides now fully assembled, the rivalry is set to intensify in a major way.