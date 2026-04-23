Samoa Joe Returns With Dominant Victory On AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite delivered a strong night of action with several standout moments, including a major appearance from a returning powerhouse and a World Title defense on the card.

The newly crowned AEW World Champion was in action, adding extra importance to the show, but one of the biggest talking points came with the return of Samoa Joe. The former AEW World Champion had been off television for several weeks, leaving questions about when he would resurface and what his next move would be.

Joe, who previously held the AEW World Title before dropping it to MJF late last year, has been trying to rebuild momentum and work his way back into contention. His absence only added intrigue to his comeback, and he wasted no time making an impact once he stepped back inside the ring.

Making his in ring return, Joe faced independent talent Cody Chhun. From the opening moments, it was clear Joe had not lost a step. He dictated the pace, showcased his signature offense, and controlled the match with authority.

Chhun showed flashes of resilience, but the gap in experience and power quickly became evident. Joe methodically broke him down, delivering the kind of dominant performance fans have come to expect.

The match came to a decisive end when Joe connected with a devastating Muscle Buster, securing a convincing victory in his return bout and sending a clear message to the rest of the roster that he is back and ready to climb the ranks once again.